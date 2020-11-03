Dunkin’ acquires former Checkers location

A franchisee of a national coffee and doughnut chain purchased a former Checkers location in Comstock Park and plans to open a location on the site.

Dunkin’ franchisee Tony Basile recently acquired the former Checkers restaurant at 4201 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park and is planning to demolish the structure and build a Dunkin’ location with a drive-thru in early 2021, according to Colliers International West Michigan.

Colliers represented Basile in the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

“We are excited to bring the Dunkin’ brand to Comstock Park and offer a delicious coffee and menu options,” Basile said. “Our new location will offer great visibility and convenience for our customers. We have several additional locations in various stages of development in the market and are looking forward to opening all of them in 2021.”

The new store will be Dunkin’s first in the Grand Rapids area since it rebranded and dropped the “Donuts” from its name, according to Colliers. While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive uncertainties for businesses large and small, drive-thru and quick service restaurants have remained a viable option in the West Michigan market, the real estate company said.

“Despite the slowdowns we are seeing due to COVID-19, national brands still remain interested in West Michigan, especially those that have a drive-thru,” said Mike Murray, senior vice president at Colliers, who worked with Basile on the transaction. “Dunkin’ is a welcomed convenience to the Comstock Park area, will be a great brand for Alpine Avenue and the new construction will offer a nice addition to the growing area.

Founded in 1950 by Quincy, Massachusetts, resident Bill Rosenberg, Dunkin’ today has more than 8,500 restaurants in 41 states across the U.S. and more than 3,200 international restaurants across 36 countries.