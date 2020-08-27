Earth Fare in Portage reopening under new management

Earth Fare in Portage will reopen this fall, according to an announcement from the Hinman Company.

Founded in 1975, Earth Fare is a health and wellness-style grocery chain with over 12 locations in five states. The revitalized Earth Fare at the Westnedge@Kilgore shopping center in Portage is reopening under new leadership while refocusing on its mission and standards.

“Having the new ownership team at Earth Fare makes it a top priority to reopen the Portage store as part of the initial restart is indicative of how strongly the healthy supermarket has been embraced by the community,” said Roger Hinman, CEO of The Hinman Company and developer of Westnedge@Kilgore.

Earth Fare’s mission, as it will be printed on the front doors, is to improve lives by “making healthy food available to everyone.” The store will keep goods like organic fruits and vegetables and responsibly sourced meat and seafood.

Westnedge@Kilgore was developed by Hinman in 2015 and is a more than 46,000-square-foot shopping center located on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage and anchored by Earth Fare and HomeGoods. There are 3,200 square feet of retail space adjacent to Earth Fare currently available.

For leasing information about the shopping center and other Hinman properties, contact Cole Rathbun at (269) 488-3658.