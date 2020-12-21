Eastern Floral launches subscription plans

Eastern Floral announced two new subscription programs: plant of the month and a customizable flower subscription, available at all of its West Michigan locations.

With these new subscriptions, holiday promotions and Michigan-made gift baskets, the family-owned florist said it hopes to inspire the community to shop local this holiday season.

“We wanted to offer a unique gift-giving opportunity that would truly spread joy throughout the year, said Bing Goei, president of Eastern Floral. “Not only can you give the gift of flowers year-round to loved ones, but you can also support and celebrate local businesses with a variety of Michigan-made gift options.”

New membership details

Plant of the month

Members receive a new blooming plant every month at any Eastern Floral location

$55 for 12 months

Includes a 4-inch decorative container

Members receive 20% off merchandise when they stop in for their monthly plant

Flower subscription

Monthly flower arrangement delivery

Choose from three, six or 12 months

Choose package level: standard ($60 bouquet), deluxe ($75) or premium ($100)

Other options are available upon request

All subscriptions placed in December receive free shipping

Eastern Floral also is offering 40% off all merchandise and other promotions now through Jan. 2. Promotions exclude fresh floral arrangements, plants, alcohol and gourmet food items.

Eastern Floral kicked off its holiday celebrations in November with Festive Fridays. The florist donated proceeds from the events to four local nonprofits as part of its 70th anniversary Spreading Joy initiative.