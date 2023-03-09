Family-owned Italian market gets new life at Tanger Outlets

Russo’s Italian Market & Wine Bar is set for a comeback.

The family-owned Russo’s Italian Market & Wine Bar will open this spring at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids, joining a growing stable of dining options, including 5 Lakes Brew Pub and Rise Pies Handcrafted Pizza.

The 7,000-square-foot store will feature a restaurant, deli, wine bar and market, all offering fresh prepared Italian and Mediterranean food and beverage.

The family-owned company is also making a transition as CEO Greg Russo takes over for his father, John Russo. Greg Russo will run the business with siblings Gina, Mike and Dominic.

John Russo previously operated Carrettino Italian Market & Wine, which operated in Grand Rapids and Saugatuck at points in its history.

“The Russo family has been a well-known provisioner of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine in western Michigan since the late 1800s, and we are thrilled to welcome Russo’s Italian Market & Wine Bar as the latest food offering,” said Ashli Schoonmaker, Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids marketing director.

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids includes more than 70 outlet stores for retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, Columbia, Old Navy, Under Armour and Vera Bradley.

The Russo family and their Italian grocer skills have long been a staple of Grand Rapids. The family also has connections to the G.B. Russo and Sons business that closed on 29th Street SE in 2019.