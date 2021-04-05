Fencing company announces first Midwest franchise in Grand Rapids

Superior Fence & Rail welcomed Phillip Haan and Kyle Brinks as the owners of its first Midwest franchise.

The new ownership team plans to forge a new territory in the Grand Rapids area with a focus on team building and client satisfaction.

SFR co-founder Zach Peyton said he expects to see West Michigan flourish with core SFR products — vinyl and wood privacy fence and aluminum ornamental fencing. He said he is eager to see Haan and Brinks augment the in-state presence of SFR suppliers with the company’s client-focused business model to their market.

“Our research indicates that the customers there are looking for a professional team for their fencing contractor, and we’re ready to deliver,” Peyton said.

SFR said Haan, a former U.S. Army officer, brings a strong team-building focus to the new franchise, which will help bring people together to achieve a positive company culture. His contracting background gives him insight into giving customers a great return on investment into a new fence, as well.

Brinks’ expertise is in the field service industry, the company said. The benefit of his experience will be of properly managing on-site projects and seeing to customers’ needs.

“The first thing that really drew my attention was the large amount of professional digital content curated for the Superior Fence & Rail customers,” Haan said. “The SFR system provides all of the training and tools to make that an easy task to accomplish the day the doors open.”

Superior Fence & Rail West Michigan is at 410 44th St. SW, Suite B, Grand Rapids.