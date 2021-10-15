Flat River Group appoints VP of purchasing, adds buyers

An e-commerce distributor promoted a director to vice president and hired five more buyers.

Belding-based Flat River Group said Tuesday, Oct. 12, it promoted Dan Myers, its former director of import purchasing and new business, to the role of vice president of purchasing and business development.

In his new role, Myers will oversee the purchasing team.

Myers has over 25 years of experience in purchasing roles at major retailers and manufacturers, including Meijer, Sears, Target and WeCool. Prior to joining Flat River Group, he served as global sales director at WeCool Toys Inc. and worked in several purchasing leadership positions at Meijer for toys, sporting goods and health care and at Sears in home goods.

“From the moment he started at Flat River Group in March 2021, Dan has brought value to the company, from improving processes and implementing new systems to building a strong team of buyers and avenues of generating new business,” said Matt Dean, Flat River Group executive vice president. “We are excited to have Dan in this new role and look forward to continuing to grow and innovate the business. There is tremendous opportunity for growth ahead for Flat River Group with this talented team in place.”

Flat River Group also added five buyers to the purchasing team this fall, including Monique Ray, senior buyer; Kristen Siver, planning manager; Nathan Peabody, associate buyer; Parker McClure, associate buyer; and Mariah Carlson, associate buyer.

Flat River Group

Founded in 2011, Flat River Group is an end-to-end e-commerce partner for consumer goods manufacturers of toys and games, pets and baby items, and outdoor sporting goods in the U.S. and Canada.

The company buys inventory, warehouses it, sells it to over 15 large e-commerce retailers, manages product listings and inventory, and fulfills dropship and distribution center orders.

Flat River Group is based in Belding with two locations in Kentwood and one in Peru, Illinois.