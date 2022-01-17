Fluresh holds charity drive

A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company held a successful holiday charity drive as part of a December sales event that benefited two local nonprofits.

Fluresh’s first Holidaze Charity Drive, hosted over two weeks in December, brought in more than $31,000 to be donated to West Michigan organizations LINC Up and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks. A portion of each sale during the event was donated to the cause, and the drive was held at Fluresh’s provisioning center located at 1213 Phillips Ave. SW.

Partners for the drive also in attendance included Choice Labs, RedBud Roots, Harbor Farmz, Exclusive Brands and Cresco.

More information on Fluresh’s provisioning center and product offerings is at fluresh.com.