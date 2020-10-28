Fluresh welcomes recreational customers

Grand Rapids cannabis company Fluresh, which opened for medical customers in February, became the inaugural adult-use retailer for Grand Rapids on Friday.

Fluresh is now welcoming recreational customers to its retail store at 1213 Phillips Ave. SW with a diverse selection of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, extracts, topicals and more, along with a broad variety of branded products like Fluresh drink enhancers.

“This is a milestone moment not only for Grand Rapids but for all who have pioneered Michigan’s cannabis legalization movement,” said Tom Benson, CEO of Fluresh. “Fluresh is honored to be the first retailer to provide residents of this great community and surrounding area with access to high-quality cannabis products.”

To celebrate the milestone, Fluresh is offering all new recreational customers and new medical patients a 20% discount off of Fluresh-branded cannabis products on their first order and automatic enrollment in the company’s rewards program.

To safely accommodate customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fluresh is only taking recreational orders online via fluresh.com/shop for curbside pickup or delivery for the foreseeable future.

Medical patients will continue to have the option of shopping in-store by scheduling a consultation with a Fluresh cannabis adviser.

“Our experienced team at Fluresh takes great pride in the special care we have taken to assure that all customers and patients, regardless of their varying needs, have a broad selection of cannabis products in diverse formats, strains and effects,” said Nic Hernandez, manager of Fluresh’s Grand Rapids store. “No matter if you are a recreational customer or a medical patient, a first-timer or an experienced cannabis enthusiast, Fluresh is here to help improve your well-being.”

The Fluresh flagship store in Grand Rapids was unveiled in February as the city’s first medical cannabis provisioning center. In July, the company expanded the location by opening its indoor cultivation facility with a proprietary, controlled cultivation process and curated selections of plants.

The expansion of services to recreational customers also marks a key opportunity for Fluresh to create new employment opportunities for area residents at its Grand Rapids retail store. Benson added Fluresh’s goal is to have over 100 employees at its Grand Rapids location.

The cannabis company also continues to prioritize diversity across its workforce and suppliers, as well as new business development.

Fluresh and the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild (BBCG) recently sponsored the National Expungement Week Drive-Up Clinic in Grand Rapids to provide expungement resources for those who have been convicted of low-level crimes.

Fluresh also is collaborating with BBCG, LINC UP and Disability Advocates of Kent County to actively recruit and retain a diverse pool of job applicants, especially those negatively impacted by the war on drugs within the 49507 area.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Fluresh also operates a grow and processing facility in Adrian on a 27-acre property where it is licensed to grow up to 11,500 plants.