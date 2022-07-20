Fox Motors acquires three new dealerships

A Grand Rapids-based automotive group recently acquired three dealerships in the metro Detroit area.

Fox Motors increased its portfolio with the addition of Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM from Ken Garff Automotive.

Cadillac of Novi, 41350 Grand River Ave. in Novi, will continue to operate under the same name.

Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 28100 Telegraph Road in Southfield, now will operate as Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Southfield. Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 12000 Telegraph Road in Taylor, now will operate as Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Taylor.

The dealerships join the Fox Motors BIG 10 division overseen by division director Jason Olesnavage.

Daniel DeVos, chair and CEO of Fox Motors, said the new locations are a natural fit for the company’s plan to grow in the metro Detroit area.

“We are excited to bring on Cadillac, a long-standing American brand, and to expand our Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM footprint in Michigan,” DeVos said. “The employees and community will continue to receive the same remarkable customer service and care they are accustomed to.”

Fox Motors said it hired over 250 former Ken Garff Automotive employees with this acquisition.

The company also said it plans to introduce signature programs such as Fox CARES, Fox Cash Offer, Buy Your Way and Service Your Way at the new locations.

Arkansas-based Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial adviser to Ken Garff Automotive in the transaction.