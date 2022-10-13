Fox Motors expands Jaguar Land Rover dealership

Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors is expanding its presence in eastern Michigan.

Fox Motors said Thursday, Oct. 13, it relocated Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills to a new facility at 25245 Meadowbrook Road in Novi, rebranding it as Jaguar Land Rover Novi.

The new 58,663-square-foot facility doubles the size of the previous location.

Fox Motors purchased the dealership in December 2021.

“We are excited to open the Jaguar Land Rover facility to better serve our customers and further invest in the community and employees in southeast Michigan,” said Fox Motors Chair and CEO Dan DeVos. “The new dealership enhances luxury services expected by Jaguar and Land Rover owners by incorporating the latest in convenience and technology solutions and providing a high-end premium design.”

The dealership’s day-to-day operations are led by General Manager Alan Graham.

Following the Jaguar Land Rover ARCH design standards, the relocation is meant to help elevate the customer experience.

The facility includes two enclosed service lanes, 30 service bays with two designated exclusively for electric vehicles and four electric chargers. There are two outside pedestrian plazas.

Jaguar Land Rover Novi is part of Fox Motors Big 10 Division, which also includes nine other locations in Southeast Michigan and Chicago. Fox acquired two Farmington Hills dealerships, including the Jaguar Land Rover location, in December, with another three Southeast Michigan dealerships in July.

“We are continually looking for growth opportunities, so to expand our BMW footprint and enter the metro Detroit community, after adding Ann Arbor in 2017, is a natural move that we are excited about,” DeVos said last year.

The Big 10 Division is led by Jason Olesnavage. Altogether, Fox Motors has 39 locations representing 46 brands. In the Automotive News 2022 Top 150 dealerships list, Fox Motors checked in at No. 76, with nearly $1.2 billion in all-department revenue.

The car dealership industry is in the midst of a strong period of M&A activity, according to reporting this year by Automotive News.

“We’re going to see a continued acceleration in consolidation and then the normal sort of changing hands of targets that aren’t really the typical consolidators,” Mark Johnson, president of Washington-based buy-sell firm MD Johnson, told Automotive News.