Fox Motors looks east for opportunities

Fox Motors recently made a statement in eastern Michigan by opening up an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership and the company expects more to come in the region.

For years, Fox Motors was hesitant to cross into the Metro Detroit area, said Diane Maher, president and chief operating officer of DP Fox Ventures. But as the company’s markets saw dealership opportunities dry up, Maher said it was time to make the move, starting with the December 2021 acquisitions of the Jaguar Land Rover and Erhard BMW stores in Farmington Hills.

Fox Motors moved the Jaguar Land Rover dealership to Novi and doubled the footprint of the store.

“We’d been looking in our markets for opportunities and there really haven’t been any that were interesting enough,” Maher said, referring to the West Michigan, northern Michigan and Chicago markets. “We started looking in Detroit, where we hadn’t been interested in before because it was really well established with all the different factories and factory deals, and we were a little intimidated.

“But we went over and talked to owners and workers and they seemed to really like us and it seemed like a great fit.”

Along with the JLR and BMW dealerships, Fox Motors ended up securing three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive Group in July. Garff is a dealership group from Salt Lake City, Utah, that wanted to reinvest out west and saw Fox Motors as a solid exit partner. Those dealerships all joined Fox Motors’ four dealers in Ann Arbor.

Now, Maher said Fox Motors is still looking for more deals out east.

The idea that Fox Motors, the 76th-largest dealership group in the U.S., according to Automotive News, wants to expand and grow is not an unusual concept these days. Dealership group mergers and acquisitions have been red hot, and Maher said that probably will not change anytime soon.

“The car business has been really good from the profit perspective, so most people believe that it’s not going to get any better than it is right now. So, most dealers think if they’re close on timing, they better cash out while the getting is good,” she said.

Beyond dealership exits, Maher said other ways the automotive industry is changing, from the electric vehicle shift to consumer habits and the need for online infrastructure, has pushed the business into the hands of bigger companies. Fox Motors had approximately $1.2 billion in all-department revenue in 2021 from its 29 locations, according to Automotive News.

“The complexity of the industry is getting larger as well as the capital requirements, so the smaller folks are really taking a look in the mirror and thinking now is the right time,” Maher said.

While Fox Motors has the capital and infrastructure to evolve with the industry, it still has not been an easy road. There are multiple year-end deadlines for deals with automakers and how Fox will approach the future of the industry, like whether to switch into Ford’s EV structure, which is separate from its internal combustion engine platform.

Maher said those decisions all vary based on the market, because some dealerships are in cities, while others are in rural areas serving vastly different customer bases. Similarly, Buick is going 100% EV and offering dealer buyouts if they want out.

This summer, Fox Motors doubled down with renovations at some its other dealerships, including Subaru in Grand Rapids and Hyundai in Ann Arbor.

Outside of internal decisions like those, Maher said the worldwide supply chain shortages have been a major struggle. She said the light inventories are extremely hard on the customer.

“Manufacturers are going to this ordering system, which could be good, but there’s no guarantee of when it’s coming in and there’s nothing we can do,” she said. “It’s been really frustrating for us because we pride ourselves on customer service and it’s been hard to accomplish that. It’s been hard for everybody and there needs to be more certainty in the system. But it’s hard to blame anyone because no one has certainty.”

While the market likely will catch up eventually, the current industry consolidation will shape the future of the Michigan auto dealership markets. With Fox Motors expanding eastward and hoping to continue its growth on the other side of the state, Maher knows the large groups in the Detroit area are lurking in West Michigan as well.

There is room for everyone, she said, but it will be a learning experience both ways.

“Each market and region is vastly different in how you operate,” she said. “A big dealer coming into Grand Rapids with this culture might not be how they’re used to doing business. I don’t think of it as a threat. It’ll be tough at first just trying to figure out the market, just like we’re trying to figure it out over there.

“We have a lot to learn and hopefully we don’t make too many mistakes. We’re trying to make friends. We’ll do well, we just have to work the nuances.”