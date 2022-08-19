Fox Motors opens new Hyundai dealership

A Grand Rapids-based automotive group opened a new dealership to replace a former location.

Fox Motors this week opened its new Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai campus at 4001 Jackson Road.

The 18,000-square-foot facility features a new and certified pre-owned Hyundai showroom, 12 service bays, one express service lane, two electric vehicle chargers and one alignment rack.

Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai’s prior location at 3975 Jackson Road — located on the same campus as Fox Ann Arbor Nissan and Ann Arbor INFINITI — will be demolished. The Fox Motors team said it is reviewing opportunities to enhance the overall campus for future development.

Diane Maher, president and COO of Fox Motors, said the new facility has been “a long time coming” for the community, customers and employees.

“We purchased the Hyundai dealership in August of 2017 and immediately started to work on a campus expansion that would allow the construction of a new Hyundai dealership,” Maher said. “The new facility is designed to enhance the experience driven by Hyundai and provide the latest in technology and convenience for our Hyundai owners.”

Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai’s daily operations will be overseen by general manager Joe Pais. This dealership also is a part of the Fox Motors BIG 10 Division overseen by division director Jason Olesnavage.

The new facility was designed by Studio Detroit and constructed by Bloom Construction, both based in southeast Michigan.

During construction, the team followed LEED standards for materials and energy efficiency.