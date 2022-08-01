Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility

An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan.

Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design.

The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids.

“We love our West Michigan Subaru community and wanted to invest in them to ensure they can have the best experience during their Subaru ownership journey,” said Diane Maher, president and COO of Fox Motors. “The new facility incorporates state-of-the-art technology while holding true to Subaru’s tradition of loving nature and our four-legged friends.”

The 50,000-square-foot dealership includes over 400 vehicle spaces for inventory, 22 service bays, six express service lanes, two electric Subaru service lanes and other amenities. Inside features include a living greenery wall and a working fireplace.

The company said it plans to install a dog park later this year with a water fountain, benches and agility park for customers and employees to bring their pets.

The facility’s day-to-day operations will be overseen by General Manager Ryan Coe, and the facility will be a part of the Fox Motors West Michigan Division overseen by Division Director Jerry Moore.

Fox Subaru’s prior location, 6025 28th St. SE, is located on the same campus and will remain as a Fox pre-owned facility to support the growing business.

The new dealership was designed by Dearborn-based Ghafari Associates and constructed by Walker-based Triangle Associates.