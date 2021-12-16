Fox Motors steps into metro Detroit with latest acquisition

A Grand Rapids-based automotive and powersports group acquired two Farmington Hills dealerships.

Fox Motors said Monday, Dec. 13, it acquired Erhard BMW and Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills from World of Erhard in a move that expanded Fox’s footprint into the metro Detroit market for the first time.

Erhard BMW, at 38700 Grand River Ave., now will operate as BMW of Farmington Hills, and Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills, at 38200 Grand River Ave., will continue to operate under its current name. The acquisition brings Fox Motors’ portfolio of automotive and powersports brands up to 47, spread across 34 locations in Michigan and Illinois.

Jaguar Farmington Hills is Fox’s first Jaguar Land Rover dealership. BMW of Farmington Hills joins BMW of Traverse City as the second BMW dealership within the Fox Motors family of businesses.

Fox Motors also welcomed 100 former World of Erhard employees to the organization, bringing the company’s total number of employees to 1,600. Both Farmington Hills locations will be overseen by Fox Motors Big 10 Division Director Jason Olesnavage and General Manager Alan Graham.

Metro Detroit-based World of Erhard was established in 1964 by Erhard and Gretchen Dahm upon opening the country’s first exclusive BMW dealership. The business later grew to include its Land Rover and Jaguar franchises, along with two collision centers.

“My family and I have always loved the Jaguar and Land Rover lineup and welcomed the opportunity to bring the iconic luxury brands to Fox Motors. We are continually looking for growth opportunities, so to expand our BMW footprint and enter the metro Detroit community, after adding Ann Arbor in 2017, is a natural move that we are excited about,” said Daniel G. DeVos, chairman and CEO of Fox Motors. “… The Dahm family built a great reputation that I know the Fox family will continue, as we both have a passion (for) putting our team and customers first.”

A new, 58,663-square-foot facility for Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills currently is being constructed on the corner of Grand River Avenue and Meadowbrook Road in Novi, and Fox plans to relocate the dealership to the space next summer. The new facility will be double the space of the current location and will feature 30 service bays, 24 showroom displays and two outside pedestrian plazas.

Fox Motors plans to introduce its signature programs to the Farmington Hills dealerships. Programs include Fox CARES, which focuses on ways the Fox family can give back to the community; Fox Cash Offer, providing customers a free appraisal and option to sell their vehicle without purchasing; and Buy Your Way and Service Your Way, providing customers with options for purchasing and servicing vehicles.

“On behalf of the Dahm family, we want to tell our community and Erhard team ‘thank you’ for your many years of commitment,” said Win Dahm, sales president of Erhard Motors. “Our parents built a business based on knowing the value of relationships with others. It has been a great ride for our family, and we know that the Fox Motors Family will continue on with the legacy.”

BMW of Farmington Hills and Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills will join the following Fox Motors affiliates in its “Big 10 Division”: