Franchise opens to appeal to ‘pet parents’

A new holistic pet supply store is opening in Grand Rapids, capitalizing on the trend of owners “humanizing” their pets.

Your Pets Naturally said it will open Jan. 27 in the Cascade East Shopping Mall, 6439 28th St. SE.

This will be the first Grand Rapids-owned franchise for Your Pets Naturally, a company founded in 2013 in Traverse City by Kathy Hyland. The local franchisees are Jim VanDyken and Bear, his Bernese Mountain Dog.

“I’m beyond excited to provide healthy alternatives for pet wellness to the West Michigan area,” VanDyken said.

Your Pets Naturally carries health aids, wellness products and high-quality food and treats for cats and dogs.

There is also the DOG Bakery, which bakes all natural dog treats.

Your Pets Naturally also offers full lines of environmentally safe, nontoxic and allergy free products.

The pet food market continues to evolve, and surge, as the relationship between pets and their owners deepens. In 2021, dog and cat food sales hit $40 billion in the U.S., according to ResearchandMarkets.com. That number is expected to increase to $60 billion by 2026.

The report found the sales are bolstered by “the solidification of pets’ role in the home as family members.” Pet owners are also spending more on supplements for their pets, looking to help their animals live longer and better lives.

The surge in boutique pet stores should not be a surprise. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, households spent an average of $770 on pets in 2021, up from $460 in 2013.

In September, Supermarket News reported on the rise of “humanization” and “premiumization” of pet food. The publication found fresh and frozen pet foods have seen the largest growth in the category.

“We’re seeing increased incidence of human-pet corollaries, which lends itself well to grocery distribution,” Cascadia Capital analyst Bryan Jaffe told Supermarket News. “You buy jerky for yourself, you buy jerky for your dog. You buy cookies for yourself, you buy cookies for your dog.”

The Washington Post took a deep dive in December into the expanding into expanding investments in the pet industry. In the article, the Post cited a Petco investor presentation last year where CEO Ron Coughlin said pet parents, who don’t want to be called pet owners, continue to humanize their pets.

“They spend more,” Coughlin said in 2021. “They’re more likely to treat their pets as human, and therefore, they’re more likely to get fresh food. They’re more likely to get premium kibble. They’re more likely to get a puffer vest at our Reddy shop.”