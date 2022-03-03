Furniture seller finds home on West Side

1 of 4

A liquidation furniture boutique recently opened in Grand Rapids.

FURN on Leonard said Tuesday, March 1, it opened its doors at 444 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids’ West Side. The 4,000-square-foot store includes a showroom with a warehouse space in the back. The store sells furniture and décor such as couches, beds, dining room tables, rugs, pillows and art prints.

“The suite was the perfect fit, because the retail space allowed us to create an inviting, boutique shopping experience for our customers, and the warehouse space makes it easy to store our inventory all in one place,” said Meg Giampapa, owner of FURN on Leonard.

“I have previously worked in the real estate and interior design industries and decided it was time for a change. I wanted to serve our community in an impactful way by providing an equitable option to the average home goods store.”

In addition to having a brick-and-mortar store, FURN on Leonard also lists its inventory on Facebook Marketplace, so consumers can browse and purchase products online and then pick them up in store.

CityWide Real Estate Services, brokerage and property management firm, assisted the furniture retailer in finding the space in the mixed-use building.

“I selected this location because I really believe in the revitalization of the West Grand Neighborhood,” Giampapa said. “I can see the potential growth, and I think this is an exciting time for our city.”

Other tenants in the building include Trinity Chiropractic and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World. There are a few commercial spaces in the building available for lease.