Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses

Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.

You were named Gazelle’s first CEO during a turbulent time for the company. How prepared were you to take the role in July 2020?



I’m not sure I could’ve ever felt prepared stepping into my role during the pandemic. The circumstances gave me an opportunity to lean in to vulnerability because we were all facing new and different circumstances every day that our company and communities had never faced before. I felt more comfortable leaning in and saying, “I’m not sure,” and getting feedback to do the best we could during a really uncertain time. We were able to build trust among our team and learned that we could handle difficult and stressful situations together quickly.

