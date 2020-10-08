Grand Rapids rates among best places to live in US

Grand Rapids was named one of the top 100 best places to live in 2020.

Livability.com ranked Grand Rapids No. 21 in its 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live list. The 2020 rankings were guided by each city’s “opportunity score,” which consists of several variables centered around the economy, job opportunities and growth.

Grand Rapids received a composite score of 677, based on a demographics score of 69, an economy score of 60, a health score of 56, a housing score of 52, an infrastructure score of 58, an education score of 65 and a civics score of 27.

Additionally, Livability.com highlighted Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar as the best coffee shop to visit while in Grand Rapids, and City Built Brewing Co. was listed as the best brewery.

Comparatively, Fort Collins, Colorado, ranked No. 1 on the list with a composite score of 760. At the bottom was Huntsville, Alabama, with a score of 591.

Top 10 best places to live

Fort Collins, Colorado Ann Arbor Madison, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Rochester, Minnesota Asheville, North Carolina Overland Park, Kansas Fargo, North Dakota Durham, North Carolina Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Methodology

More than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million were ranked on 40 data points measuring eight scores: economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.

The eight scores were weighted based on an exclusive survey conducted for Livability.com by Ipsos Public Affairs, a global market research firm. Sources included the best public and private data available from organizations like the U.S. Census Bureau, Emsi and Esri.

This year’s ranking of the Top 100 Best Places to Live also factored in two exclusive data points from Emsi that measured the growth of high-paying jobs and overall wage growth. When combined, these points offer a snapshot of the opportunity landscape of each city, and the potential for businesses and residents to thrive and grow.