Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction.

Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.

Orbitbid said the closure is because of owner retirement.

John Noel Sr. started the company in 1964 with the Grandville location, selling an array of boats, snowmobiles and sporting goods. Eventually, Grand Valley Marine expanded to include locations in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Benton Harbor, Nunica, Grand Haven and Muskegon.

In the 1980s, however, Grand Valley Marine downsized back to locations in Grandville and Torch Lake.

Boat and marine product sales in the U.S. hit 13-year highs in 2020, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. The $47 billion in sales was a 9% increase compared to 2019. The rapid increase in sales and global supply chain issues, however, have created a bottleneck.

Now, as Grand Valley Marine’s Grandville location closes, the store will sell off its assets in a one-day, online auction, hiring Byron Center’s OrbitBid to facilitate it.

The inventory will include more than 180 lots of used and new inventory, including late model tritoons, pontoons, new motors, fishing boats, trailers, forklifts, tools and more. A sneak peek at the inventory can be seen here.

Brands include Viaggio, Mirrocraft, Genesis and Mercury.