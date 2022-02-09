Grocer offering free home delivery

SpartanNash is offering free grocery delivery for online orders of $35 or more throughout the month of February.

Orders meeting the minimum on the grocery shopping platform Fast Lane automatically will have a free delivery discount applied at checkout through Feb. 28. The offer is available through SpartanNash stores such as Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.

“As part of SpartanNash’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life, we are pleased to offer quick and convenient home delivery for our guests who may be looking to avoid driving during wintry weather conditions or who want to stay safe at home during the pandemic,” said Amy McClellan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, SpartanNash.

The promotion is accessible via shopthefastlane.com or the Fast Lane mobile app.