High Profile cannabis dispensary opens in Grand Rapids

C3 Industries opened its latest High Profile Boutique Cannabis dispensary in Grand Rapids.

This location, at 2321 44th St. SE, currently is licensed for medical sales, and C3 will ultimately seek adult-use licensing as it becomes available in Grand Rapids. This is the third High Profile dispensary in West Michigan and the fifth in the state.

The Grand Rapids store will carry a wide selection of premium brands, including C3’s award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds lines. Consumers will be able to select from a variety of curated flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals and vaporizers, as well as products in other categories.

“Since our first West Michigan location opened in Grant, we have seen the licensed market expand exponentially and demand for high-quality products continues to be very strong in both the medical and recreational markets,” said Ankur Rungta, C3 Industries CEO. “As we continue to build our presence in West Michigan, we’re hoping to make it easier and more convenient for residents throughout the area to be able to shop at our stores in Grand Rapids, Grant and Buchanan. Our expansion will continue with a location in Kalamazoo that will open in early 2021.”

C3 Industries is a cannabis company based in Ann Arbor. The company currently operates High Profile dispensaries in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grant and Buchanan. The new showroom in Grand Rapids is open every day from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.