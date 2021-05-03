High Profile converts to adult-use dispensary

C3 Industries received adult-use licensing for its High Profile dispensary in Grand Rapids.

C3, a multi-state cannabis operator headquartered in Ann Arbor, last week converted its High Profile Boutique Cannabis location at 2321 44th St. SE in Grand Rapids from medical to adult-use cannabis sales after receiving adult-use licensing.

The location opened in October and carries a wide selection of premium brands, including C3’s award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds lines. Consumers can select from a variety of curated flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals and vaporizers, as well as products in other categories.

The news of High Profile’s conversion to adult-use sales follows a record month for cannabis sales in the state with adult-use hitting $97.6 million in March, a 346% increase year over year, according to New Cannabis Ventures Media.

“With the Michigan adult-use market booming, we’re thrilled to now offer our curated selection of premium cannabis products at High Profile to recreational consumers in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming,” C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta said. “Whether (they are) longtime cannabis connoisseurs or new to the plant, our experienced budtenders can help consumers find the best products to fit their needs and desires.”

The Grand Rapids location is one of five High Profile stores in Michigan, with the others in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grant and Buchanan. C3 said six more Michigan stores are expected to open in 2021.

High Profile also recently opened its first store in Oregon and plans to expand to Massachusetts and Missouri soon.

The store in Grand Rapids is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.