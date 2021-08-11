Invisible Fence of Westland acquired by parent company

Rockford-based Invisible Fence of Westland recently was acquired by Radio Systems Corporation, the parent company of the Invisible Fence brand.

Invisible Fence of Westland has been an authorized, full-service dealership of Invisible Fence products and services, serving over 10,000 customers in West Michigan since 1988.

“Since 1988, Invisible of Westland has always been there for their customers. With their connections to the community and passion for keeping dogs and cats safe, we know they will be a wonderful addition to our team,” said Ed Hoyt, director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Westland is the company’s seventh acquisition of the year following its acquisition of Invisible Fence of Canton. Invisible Fence has over 240 authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re excited to offer the West Michigan area extended customer service hours and new and innovative solutions to help customers enjoy their pets even more,” Hoyt said.

According to Invisible Fence, growing dealerships will allow the brand to continue to support the communities where it operates. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project BreatheT Program are some of the ways Invisible Fence of Westland will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.