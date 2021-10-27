JARS Cannabis to open more locations

Two new cannabis dispensaries will open in West Michigan.

JARS Cannabis will open two locations in Saugatuck and Muskegon. The retailer recently opened a location in Grand Rapids where CD Barnes Construction served as the general contractor.

The construction company again will serve as the contractor for the two new locations.

The crew already began selective demolition of The Amble Inn, a former hotel at 2790 Blue Star Highway where the new Saugatuck dispensary will be. The interior of the 2,325-square-foot building will be revamped to feature ceramic tile, carpet, wainscoting, drop ceilings, hollow metal doors and frames, and customized millwork.

The dispensary also will include a patient waiting area, reception area, sales floor, office, restrooms, employee break area, storage areas and utility/mechanical rooms. The exterior of the building will remain the same.

The 1,434-square-foot building where the Muskegon JARS Cannabis will be located is undergoing selective demolition. The property, located at 1801 Peck St., will include a patient waiting area, reception area, sales floor, office and restrooms when construction is completed.

JARS Cannabis’ Grand Rapids location is at 1815 Alpine Ave. NW.