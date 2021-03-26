Jersey Mike’s giving one day of sub sales to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Jersey Mike’s fans can eat a sub and help a hospital next week.

Six Jersey Mike’s locations in Grand Rapids have pledged to give 100% of all sales made Wednesday to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual nationwide Day of Giving.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million nationwide for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

The list of Grand Rapids locations can be found online.