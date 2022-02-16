Le Kabob to open downtown location

A new Mediterranean restaurant soon will open inside Spectrum Health’s downtown Grand Rapids hospital.

Le Kabob Express will open in the hospital’s food court at 25 Michigan Ave. NE, replacing Smashburger, which previously occupied the space.

The restaurant signed the lease for the 973-square-foot space less than a month ago, and its doors will open in late February. Le Kabob will join Qdoba, Zoup and Starbucks in the food court.

“We are excited to add a location in downtown Grand Rapids,” said Ameer Algahim, owner of Le Kabob. “I believe our healthy offerings will be a fantastic addition to the other restaurants within Spectrum Health, the Medical Mile and the downtown core.”

Advantage Commercial Real Estate retail advisers Mark Ansara and Mike Murray worked together on the transaction. Ansara represented La Kabob, and Murray represented Spectrum Health.

Le Kabob also has locations in Wyoming and Kentwood.