Legal online bets, gambling start fast

Momentum continues to bring more Michiganders into the world of online gambling and sports betting after it was legalized a few weeks ago.

There also are many online sources of information for the new industry. Gambling.com Group launched greatlakesstakes.com to serve regulated online casino, poker and sportsbook operations by providing gambling real-time information and details on casinos, lottery programs, fantasy sports offerings and cardrooms.

“We provide the news and information about online casinos and sports betting, sportsbooks and we also connect to the websites that have legalized sports betting and legalized online casinos,” said Bryce Derouin, an analyst for greatlakesstakes.com. “All the news and information we have is the most up-to-date, specific gaming information that is related to Michigan and we review and detail the best place to put safe and secure legal wagers on the best Michigan online gambling sites. We connect people to the safe and legal places for people to gamble.”

When online gambling and sports betting began on Jan. 22, the Michigan Gaming Control Board authorized nine operators — tribes and casinos — to begin offering services. They included Bay Mills Indian Community, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Greektown Casino, Hannahville Indian Community, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

They are using a variety of platforms including DraftKings, William Hill, Penn Sports Interactive/Barstool Sportsbook, TwinSpires, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Rush Street, BetMGM/Roar Digital, FanDuel and Wynn.

BetMGM, which is partnering with MGM Grand Detroit, launched its sports betting and iGaming app on the same day online gaming and sports betting began.

According to Conscious Gaming, a philanthropic organization committed to utilizing advanced technology to propel social responsibility initiatives, Michigan and Virginia, which also launched online betting around the same time Michigan did, saw a combined 7.5 million transactions that came from over 400,000 new accounts for the first weekend. The organization noted that those numbers made up 25% of the overall volume across the U.S. market and those two markets, Michigan and Virginia, helped to drive all-time high transactions in a weekend that featured a heavy sporting event schedule.

Data from GeoComply, a geolocation compliance technology, showed that this year’s NFL conference championship weekend saw more than 30 million geolocation transactions recorded in 17 U.S. online betting states (including the District of Columbia), an increase of 260% over the same weekend in 2020.

“Michigan has a pretty good history with gaming, just with all the various travel casinos and the three commercial casinos in Detroit,” Derouin said. “This just provides a safe way for people to play from the comfort of their own home right now, especially with the pandemic, and you can see that with how many people made new accounts. We have so many pro sports teams, like the major four teams, and our college teams like Michigan and Michigan State, too. We have a pretty good fan base here that people are going to be interested in sports betting on them. (Online gaming and sports betting) can help with lost revenues for the casinos as well.”