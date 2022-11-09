Lego dealer coming to Grand Rapids

A dedicated Lego store is coming to Grand Rapids.

Bricks & Minifigs is set to open Dec. 10 at 2927 Breton Road SE, owners Nathan and Julia Petersen announced Tuesday.

Bricks & Minifigs is a chain that sells new and used Lego sets. This will be the third location in Michigan, joining locations in Macomb County and Kalamazoo.

Along with the retail side of the business, Bricks & Minifigs will also have an event space for birthday and Lego-themed parties, including after-school robotics clubs, “Make and Take” events and Brick Derby races. The space also can be used for corporate workshops, mini retreats and team building.

“We are excited to bring the Bricks & Minifigs experience to Grand Rapids,” the Petersens said. “We love Lego and are both builders and collectors. We want to create a space that has products for every age and type of builder; we also want to enable connections for Lego fans and newcomers alike.”

There are more than 50 Bricks & Minifigs stores in North America, and the chain was one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 500 Best Franchises in 2021. Another new franchise to the Grand Rapids area is not likely a surprise, as the region continues to grow with desirable demographics for expanding franchising companies.

Bricks & Minifigs’ growth aligns with the recent surge in overall Lego popularity.

In the first half of 2022, the Danish toymaker saw its sales jump 17% year-over-year to $3.5 billion in revenue. Those sales generated $802 million in profits.

During the pandemic, Lego purchases grew, and the company continued to expand its portfolio. Now, it’s sets such as Star Wars and Harry Potter that drive the growth, but there are sets for just about everyone, according to CEO Niels Christiansen.

“It is the broadest [selection] we’ve ever had. It’s preschool, it’s kids, it’s girls and boys, it’s teens, it’s adults — it’s actually across the board that the portfolio is super strong,” Christiansen said in a September report. “I think that we make sure we tap into different passion points. You can buy a Formula One car or a Ferrari, or you can have a Duplo set that fits in your bathtub.”

As the company grows and focuses on making itself more sustainable — cutting use of plastic bags and eliminating fossil fuels from its production process — it is also opening its first U.S. brick factory in Virginia. Lego makes approximately 100 billion bricks each year, and the U.S. is supplied from its Mexico factory.

“Our factories are located close to our biggest markets, which shortens the distance our products have to travel,” said Lego COO Carsten Rasmussen. “This allows us to rapidly respond to changing consumer demand and helps us manage our carbon footprint.”