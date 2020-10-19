Local businesses launch Black Lives Matter clothing line

Bound As One 1 of 4

The Mitten Brewing Co. and Malamiah Juice Bar are taking pre-orders for a limited-run of locally printed Black Lives Matter garments and masks.

Malamiah Juice Bar and The Mitten Brewing Co. will donate 100% of sales to the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild. The BBCG advocates for and guides eligible West Michigan residents through the Michigan expungement process, among other support for individuals and businesses in the industry.

Mitten Brewing co-owner Chris Andrus, together with Jermale Eddie, owner of Malamiah Juice Bar, partnered for the cause and contracted local custom design and screen printing business Ambrose at WMCAT, and its fundraising platform, Bound As One, to launch the project.

“Malamiah Juice Bar is rooted in West Michigan, and we are proud to give back to our community through the Bound As One initiative in support of BBCG,” Eddie said. “And we are all just that — bound as one in a community that cares deeply but one that is in need of greater social equity and justice.”

Added Andrus, “The work that the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild is doing is vital for individuals in our community who have barriers to opportunity because of a drug record — many of which are eligible for expungement. When you buy a T-shirt or mask, every penny goes directly to support communities of color that are benefiting from BBCG’s advocacy, network and guidance; an incredible mission that The Mitten Brewing Co. fully supports.”

The back of each shirt also includes the names Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Philando Castile and more individuals who lost their lives to police brutality. Pre-orders will be taken on ambrose-print-shop.printavo.com until Oct. 30.

“We believe that this work is not charity, it is justice,” BBCG’s founder and Executive Director Denavvia Mojet said. “We know that our government disproportionately harmed communities of color as a byproduct of a racist political agenda, and we work to help those harmed communities thrive in spite of those convictions. We believe this is what equity looks like, and we are grateful to be supported in these efforts.”

The Mitten and Malamiah Juice Bar also worked together last spring when Ambrose at WMCAT led the pilot fundraiser in support of local businesses who were temporarily shuttered due to Michigan’s COVID-19 shutdown. The project was successful and raised more than $3,500 for local businesses such as The Mitten Brewing Co. and Malamiah Juice Bar through T-shirt and tote bag sales.