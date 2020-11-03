Loves Furniture & Mattresses opens two Grand Rapids locations

A metro Detroit furniture company opened two more West Michigan locations, this time in the Grand Rapids area.

Warren-based Loves Furniture & Mattresses, a new home furnishings retailer that is rapidly expanding in Michigan, on Monday announced the grand opening of two new Grand Rapids-area locations, one at 4375 28th St. SE in Kentwood and another at 4273 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park.

The stores will feature an array of home furnishings, including mattresses, sofas, loveseats, dining furniture and more, and will carry brands like Tempurpedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Lane, Bassett, Flexsteel, Jonathan Lewis and Bernhardt, as well as exclusive brands only available at Loves.

The Muskegon location at 3455 Tanglewood Drive opened last month, and locations in Battle Creek and Portage opened in September.

“Loves continues our rapid growth throughout Michigan and the Midwest, tripling our geographic footprint in two months,” Loves CEO Matt Damiani said. “We created Loves because we think everyone deserves to love where they live. We saw a better way to build a furniture-buying experience — one that is personalized and designed to encourage exploration, imagination and discovery of the perfect pieces to help create memories at home that last.”

Customers can shop Loves online, in-store or both. Customers will have the option to choose how they want to shop, either independently or with the assistance of Loves home and sleep specialists who are trained to provide support in-person or online. People also can book shopping appointments.

Each store also features a Loves Treasures area with affordable items like wall décor and other decorative accessories. These spaces will rotate seasonally.

Loves also announced a partnership with Kids’ Food Basket, a nonprofit that provides evening Sack Suppers to food-insecure children in greater Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland. Loves will donate $5,000 to Kids’ Food Basket and a portion of sales this weekend from its Kentwood location.

The new furniture stores currently are hiring. Those interested in applying can visit Loves’ website.