Lume Cannabis opens Grand Rapids store

A Michigan-based cannabis company opened a store in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Lume Cannabis now offers its products for customers in Grand Rapids at its new location, 4162 Eastern Ave. SE. The store officially opened July 16.

For the first two weeks, a 20% discount will be offered on products throughout the store, orders over $50 will receive a free pre-roll and purchases by members of the Lume Cannabis Club will receive double the loyalty points in celebration of the grand opening.

Lume offers more than 20 strains of cannabis flower, lines of effects-based Lume cartridges and Lume gummies, a line of Lume-branded CBD-infused tinctures, balms, body butters and more.

“At Lume, we are dedicated to providing a high-quality product as well as a convenient and comfortable customer experience,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We’re excited to bring to Grand Rapids and nearby communities our safe and high-quality THC and CBD products that are grown without harmful chemicals and undergo rigorous testing.”

The Grand Rapids store offers delivery and in-store purchases.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.