Meijer announces expanded teacher discount for back to school

Teachers are getting additional discounts from Meijer as they tackle back-to-school shopping lists ahead of fall’s return to classes.

The Walker-based retailer is adding office furniture and kids’ apparel to the more than 1,500 items now included in its annual 15% off discount.

Offered to teachers through its 257 Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky, the discount provides savings on classroom essentials like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks while addressing the issue of teachers spending their own money on supplies throughout the year to restock classrooms.

The 15% discount includes all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues and baby wipes, which will help teachers add sanitizers to their restocking efforts as preparation is expected to ramp up in early August.

Meijer also expanded the discount to add items like desks, bookshelves, frames, lamps and kids’ clothing, allowing teachers some extra savings as they plan their personal supply needs, maintain remote workspaces in their homes and prepare their own families for the first day of school.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent approximately $745 on supplies but only had a $212 classroom budget for the entire 2019-20 school year.

The teacher discount stacks with the Meijer’s mPerks Rewards program on more than 300 items that will receive additional price drops leading up to the first day of class.

Teachers can get the discount — in the form of a paper coupon — by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer customer service desk. They also can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

For more information, visit the Meijer Back-to-School site.