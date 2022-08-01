Meijer named best place to work for disability inclusion

A local retailer continues to earn recognition for inclusivity.

Walker-based Meijer last month received the title of Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion from the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the sixth consecutive year.

As a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the index measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

“We appreciate the ongoing recognition of our efforts to sustain a culture of inclusion that celebrates and supports our team members and customers with disabilities,” said Timothy Williams, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Meijer. “So much of our success is a direct result of the passion our team members bring to supporting the disability community across our six states, especially through the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG).”

The mission of mDAAG, a resource group for Meijer team members, is to advance the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by serving as a resource and liaison on issues of disability inclusion and equality.

The group has held a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the year, tackling issues such as caregiving and mental health, and providing volunteer opportunities.

Through mDAAG, Meijer also partnered with California-based tech company Aira to provide blind and low-vision customers free access to the live visual support app in all its stores in 2020.

Meijer said it will continue to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to dignity and respect for team members and customers.

“There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD. “However, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office.”