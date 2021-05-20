Meijer offers $10 coupon to customers who get vaccinated

To encourage eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Meijer will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store.

The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance.”

Those taking advantage of the offer will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. Customers who already received their vaccine need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.

In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering 1 million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.3 million doses. Individuals 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.

Meijer began the rollout of its vaccine clinics in mid-January after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in the state of Michigan. Since then, the retailer has conducted thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, as well as community-based off-site clinics, throughout all six states in its Midwest footprint.

Meijer also has been providing its team members with a $100 bonus once they complete the vaccination process and show their vaccination cards.

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer also is offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

While limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis at all Meijer stores, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals also can go to Meijer’s website to register.