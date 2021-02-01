Meijer Simply Give donates $7.6 million to food pantries in 2020

As food pantries across the Midwest saw an increased need resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, Meijer and its customers donated more than $7.6 million in 2020 to help them feed hungry families in their communities through the retailer’s Simply Give program.

“Despite the difficult circumstances many families faced last year, we were proud to join forces with our customers to help those who needed it most,” said Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving at Meijer. “We care about the communities we serve and are committed to ensuring our Simply Give program makes a difference for our food pantry partners.”

The holiday campaign alone earned $2.6 million in donations and saw the highest customer participation in the program’s 12-year history.

Top 10 holiday donation recipients

Carmel, Indian, Meijer generated $59,890 for Merciful HELP Center at OLMC Food Pantry

Canal Winchester, Ohio, Meijer generated $42,360 for the Canal Winchester Community Food Pantry

Normal, Illinois, Meijer generated $34,800 for Eastview Christian Church Food Pantry

W. Saginaw Highway Lansing Meijer generated $33,790 for St. Vincent de Paul of Lansing St. Gerald

Noblesville, Indiana, Meijer generated $32,170 for St. Vincent de Paul of Noblesville

Cascade Meijer generated $31,970 for Church of the Servant Food Pantry

Grand Haven Meijer generated $31,280 for Love in Action of the Tri-Cities

Oxford Meijer generated $30,860 for the Oxford/Orion Fish Food Pantry

Plainwell Meijer generated $29,500 for Christian Neighbors Food Pantry

Northville Meijer generated $29,470 for Northville Civic Concern Food Pantry

The $7.6 million total equates to 76 million meals for food pantries across the Midwest. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

Meijer began its Simply Give program in 2008 as a way to help local food pantries achieve their mission of feeding hungry families. Since then, more than $61 million — equivalent to 610 million meals — have been donated to food pantries.