Meijer to debut new store concept

A local grocery retailer introduced a new and more convenient store concept.

Walker-based Meijer on Thursday, Sept. 1, unveiled its plans for Meijer Grocery, a brick-and-mortar store meant to provide a simplified shopping experience and easier access to fresher foods.

“Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer,” said Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer. “Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods-focused format in your local community.”

The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in early 2023 in Michigan’s Orion Township and Macomb Township.

Meijer Grocery stores will range from 75,000-90,000 square feet and will include the following departments in a condensed and quick-to-navigate footprint:

Fresh produce

Fresh meat counter

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Dry grocery

Pharmacy

Health and beauty care

Baby, pets and consumables

Card, party and floral

In addition to a smaller footprint, Meijer Grocery stores will have parking wrapped around a singular corner entrance to maximize the number of parking spaces near the door.

Meijer Grocery also will offer the same ways to shop and save as a Meijer supercenter, including mPerks, Shop and Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and grocery pickup.

“This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner,” said Don Sanderson, group vice president of foods at Meijer.

The new concept is the retailer’s latest since introducing the neighborhood market small format concept in August 2018 with the opening of Bridge Street Market on Grand Rapids’ West Side.