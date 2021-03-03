Meijer to host second supplier diversity event

Meijer announced last week that it will host another supplier diversity event in May.

The three-day event will give diverse-owned businesses nationwide the opportunity to showcase their offerings for interested Meijer merchants. After meeting with nearly 250 diverse suppliers at its first supplier diversity summit in November, the retailer plans to meet with even more at its upcoming multiday virtual event.

“Supplier diversity, much like our overarching diversity and inclusion efforts, is not about checking boxes or a ‘one-and-done’ mentality. It’s about ensuring our partnerships reflect our customers and communities,” said Peter Whitsett, Meijer executive vice president of merchandising and marketing. “By continuing to recruit diverse vendors through these events, we are creating a pipeline of diverse partners that will better serve our customers and communities for years to come.”

The May 4-6 virtual event will focus on the following categories:

Beauty and personal care

Over-the-counter and wellness

General merchandise

Grocery

Certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in those categories can apply here by Monday for consideration.

“Our Supplier Diversity Summit was incredibly successful, and we are excited to begin working with many new partners as a result,” said Jamie Akemann, group vice president of indirect procurement and supplier diversity. “However, it takes time to go from meeting a new vendor partner to carrying their product in hundreds of stores. By holding this second event and future supplier diversity events, we ensure a consistent flow of new products and partnerships that empower diverse suppliers and create positive economic impacts in our communities.”

Meijer is partnering with the RangeMe online product sourcing platform to manage all product submissions by qualifying and connecting suppliers with the appropriate buyers.

Once applications for the event are submitted, Meijer teams will review and select the vendors they would like to meet with virtually through the ECRM Connect meeting platform. Suppliers not chosen for the event will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Meijer merchants again in the future as business needs change.

While they may not qualify for May’s event, diverse vendors carrying services or products outside of the categories mentioned above are encouraged to submit their information for consideration through the retailer’s prospective vendor page.