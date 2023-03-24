Michigan retailers report consumer spending growth to start 2023

Michigan’s retail sector is trending upwards, a positive sign for the year ahead as Michigan pulls out of the winter doldrums.

The Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) reported today that February 2023 sales rose over January, the second consecutive month of positive retail activity in the state.

According to a report by the MRA, the February retail index survey came in at 59.7, an increase over January’s reported 53.8.

Half of Michigan retailers reported a sales increase over January, with only 40 percent noting a decrease and 10 percent reporting no change.

“To have such a solid group – 50% – of retailers see an increase in a winter month, many of which are typically slower, is a positive sign for the retail industry in Michigan,” said William Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association in a statement to the press.

Based on the MRA’s 100- point performance index, conducted by the MRA and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit Branch, values above 50 indicate positive activity.

MRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications Andrea Bitely said the positive performance is a result of multiple factors, including weather. The snowstorms that crossed Michigan in late December kept consumers indoors and built up a bit of a backlog of purchasing that was realized in January and February when the weather took a turn for the better, she said.

As spring closes in, Bitely expects sales will continue to rise as warmer days bring people outdoors again.

“It’s fun to spend money when it’s sunny outside,” she said.

Statewide, 63 percent of retailers predict their sales will continue to rise through May, according to the MRA.

“Coming out of the winter months, people are moving around a bit more, and that means they’re shopping more, they’re going on vacation,” Bitely said. “Spring break is generally a pretty good shopping time for retailers.”

According to the National Retail Federation, Easter spending is expected to reach $24 billion this year, up from $20.8 billion in 2022.

Bitely added that Michigan’s strong employment rate has buoyed spending locally even as inflationary pressures rise nationally.

The national unemployment rate rose slightly in February to 3.6 percent, but was still below the rate of 3.8 percent a year ago. In Michigan, unemployment remained slightly above 4 percent over the past few months, on par with 2022.

“With a steady employment rate in Michigan and nationally, it gives people more comfort that they can spend,” Bitely said.

Another bright spot for retailers: They consider the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to be largely over, as consumers feel comfortable spending money in-person, Bitely added. However, some pandemic-era factors such as supply chain issues and labor challenges continue to affect the industry.

“There’s still issues with moving products,” Bitely said. “That’s really the only remaining pandemic issue. Hiring is also still a challenge. We’re continuing to see our retailers have difficulty hiring folks to work in stores. That’s both common (in small) stores and larger employers.

“Our retailers are definitely looking at a positive summer.”