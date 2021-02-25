Michigan’s first recreational cannabis company opens Grand Rapids location

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands announced the opening of its newest retail store to serve both adult-use and medical cannabis consumers in Grand Rapids.

Exclusive Brands Grand Rapids had a soft opening last week and will hold its grand opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting event at 4:20 p.m. Saturday at 2350 29th St. SE.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of this new retail store location in Grand Rapids and to work with the local community on helping with the economic rebound in a troubling time — and on new social equity programs and other initiatives,” said Narmin Jarrous, chief development officer of Exclusive Brands. “For Exclusive Brands, our role in helping and contributing to the local community is always our top priority, and we’re excited to open up access to top industry brands like Kushy Punch and Platinum Vape.”

The newest addition to Exclusive’s dispensary store portfolio follows the company’s two existing retail stores in Kalamazoo and its flagship location in Ann Arbor, the first adult-use dispensary to open in Michigan.

The Grand Rapids retail store will roll out its operations in two phases. Phase 1 incorporates the 2,050-square-foot facility that offers a variety of brands like Kushy Punch, Strain Kings, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co. and more.

Phase 2 includes the approval of a Class A grow license that will allow Exclusive Grand Rapids to have a cultivation site next to the retail store. Phase 2 is slated to open in late summer or early fall.

Exclusive Brands partnered with the U.S. Green Building Council of Michigan Chapter to lower emissions, install the most energy-efficient lights, appliances and related practices in the company’s facilities. The company also partnered with Davide Uccello, co-owner of Flo’s Pizzeria, in the opening and operations of Exclusive Grand Rapids to support the local community and create more than 40 retail associate jobs.

“We’re thrilled that the launch of Exclusive Brands’ first-ever retail location in Grand Rapids includes a new sustainability program that was developed working hand-in-hand with key community leaders,” Uccello said. “I am excited to lead the development of this industry leader’s footprint in Grand Rapids, and the community and city have been very open and great partners in getting this operation off the ground.”

Exclusive Brands Grand Rapids is welcoming customers into its store, but online ordering curbside pickup also is available.

Customers also can place orders via the Exclusive Cannabis App for iOS and Android.