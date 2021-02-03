Muskegon provisioning center opens for adult use

Pure Options on Wednesday began offering adult-use marijuana sales at its provisioning center in Muskegon.

The provisioning center, at 1965 Holton Road, has been open for medical patients since late 2020. The adult-use store opening will feature a variety of exclusive strains of flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, accessories and apparel.

“We like to think of our cannabis like a good craft beer,” said Sam Usman, Jr., CEO and partner of Pure Options. “We want people to try all of our products and choose the ones that fit them the best. We are excited to extend this experience to anyone age 21 and over. Muskegon is home to some of most enthusiastic consumers, and we are ready to provide the community with the state’s most premium products at competitive rates.”

Orders currently are available for curbside service. Adult-use customers must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, passport or state identification card to shop.

During its grand opening month, Pure Options will donate on behalf of every customer to the Muskegon-based Every Woman’s Place, an organization that aids victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Pure Options’ Muskegon provisioning center hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.