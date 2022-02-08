N95 masks available at SpartanNash pharmacies

SpartanNash is distributing free N95 masks at its grocery stores.

As of Monday, Feb. 7, shoppers will be able to pick up three complimentary N95 masks while supplies last at grocery store pharmacies at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods. The organization also is donating nearly 400,000 masks to support nonprofit partners in high-transmission and socially vulnerable areas such as Mary Free Bed, Special Olympics Michigan, Feeding America West Michigan and the Salvation Army.

Mask distribution efforts are part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program to slow the spread of COVID-19 and support SpartanNash’s stewardship of social issues while aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 3 of promoting good health and well-being.

“We are proud that our robust supply chain network is being leveraged to distribute the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “We are also grateful for the role our SpartanNash associates continue to play in serving our customers throughout COVID-19. Offering these masks is one more way we can do our part to keep our guests healthy as we respond to the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic.”

SpartanNash pharmacies also offer free COVID vaccines and boosters for those 5 years old and older, self-collection tests for purchase and COVID PCR tests by appointment.