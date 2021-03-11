New cannabis dispensary coming to Alpine Avenue

JARS Cannabis is opening a new location this summer in Grand Rapids.

The newest Michigan location for the medical and recreational cannabis provider is already under construction at 1815 Alpine Ave. NW.

The formerly vacant building at the project site underwent demolition, leaving only three walls, which will be incorporated into the new dispensary. The 1,250-square-foot JARS location will feature a lobby, reception area, an open sales floor, offices, restrooms and an employee area.

Parking and landscaping will be included in the project. The project is slated to be complete in mid-June.

CD Barnes Construction is the general contractor for this project, and architecture services are provided by Jeffrey Parker Architects.

JARS Cannabis promises a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The company operates several locations throughout Michigan and Arizona.