Ottawa Beach General Store to get new look

A longtime lakeshore retailer is getting a facelift.

The Ottawa Beach General Store, 2256 Ottawa Beach Road, is scheduled to be rebuilt after summer’s end, the owners announced this week. The project will be complete by the 2024 summer season.

“After several decades serving the lakeshore community, the Ottawa Beach General Store has reached an age where the building’s foundation is at the end of its lifespan,” according to a release sent out from owners Cheri DeVos Ehmann and Steve Ehmann. “At the end of the season, the store will be rebuilt in a way that mimics the current structure in almost every way.”

Dixon Architecture worked to keep the style of the store as true to its 70-year-old self as possible, hoping to retain its “vintage charm.”

“We are very sensitive to making sure we recreate the beloved store as similar to the original as possible,” said Dixon Architecture owner Ken Dixon. “The new store will resemble the current one down to the same paint color, roofline and the number of ice cream ordering windows.”

The Ottawa Beach General Store was built in the 1930s near Lake Macatawa and Holland State Park. The current owners purchased the business out of foreclosure in 2010 in hopes of keeping it a summer destination for the lakeshore area.

Customers at the store can purchase an ice cream cone, clothing or even camping supplies.