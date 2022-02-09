Partnership expands SpartanNash distribution

SpartanNash plans to grow its distribution footprint through a longstanding partnership with a California food distributor.

The recent partnership with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors (CPFD) allows SpartanNash to operate out of a 500,000-square-foot distribution facility in Stockton, California, enhancing the local food distributor’s national supply chain capabilities. The move also supports SpartanNash’s network optimization strategy and a company goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing fleet mileage by 10%.

“In the past year, we have made significant progress implementing our network optimization plan, and those efforts have already driven notable productivity improvements while also enabling us to better meet our customers’ evolving demands,” said Dave Petko, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, SpartanNash. “The extension of our partnership with CPFD is another important step to ensure we have the right capacity in the right places and further enhances our operations and processes.

Petko said in addition to enabling SpartanNash to better serve its customers, the partnership with CPFD will positively impact the environment by augmenting the West Michigan retailer’s commitment to reduce its carbon emissions in 2022.

The Stockton distribution center is expected to start serving new and existing SpartanNash customers by March, saving an estimated 1 million gallons of diesel annually. According to SpartanNash, this equates to more than 100 tankers of gasoline, energy for more than 1,000 homes for one year or more than 20,000 barrels of oil.

Jeff King, president and CEO of CPFD, said the company is proud of its 25-year partnership with SpartanNash.

“We have developed and provided supply chain solutions for customers in all channels of our food distribution, including a new worldwide network for our military service members and their families based around the globe,” King said. “We are incredibly excited to expand our partnership with SpartanNash to help bring necessary solutions for some of our country’s largest online and brick-and-mortar retail businesses that rely now more than ever on grocery items through our distribution channels. We look forward to the next 25 years of partnership.”