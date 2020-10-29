Pet care company opens Alpine store

Wash & Wags opened its third West Michigan location at 5307 Alpine Ave. NW earlier this month.

The West Michigan pet care company offers a variety of services, including grooming, boarding, daycare, puppy classes and obedience training.

“We take a professional approach to the care of your pet, from the minute you walk in the door until you leave, your pet is being pampered and cared for by the dedicated staff that loves animals,” said Ray Nadda, owner and operator of Wash & Wags. “We chose this location because our goal is to be able to surround the metro Grand Rapids area with stores. We currently have coverage in the west and south corridors, so this location provides us coverage for the northern part.”

The announcement was made by NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, which assisted Wash & Wags in securing the location.

“This location is perfectly positioned on Alpine Avenue and Six Mile Road with easy access to U.S.-131, offering customers a convenient spot to drop off and pick up their pet,” said Rod Alderink, partner/retail specialist at NAIWWM.

Wash & Wags also has locations at 435 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids and 1740 44th St. SW, Wyoming.