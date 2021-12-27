Plainwell fitness center reopens

Fit Body Bootcamp in Plainwell reopened its doors, thanks to local entrepreneur and stay-at-home mom of five years, Jessica Bowman.

The fitness center, at 380 Oaks Crossing Blvd., Suites A and B, opened Saturday, Nov. 13, after the gym closed under previous ownership due to impacts of COVID-19 in July 2021.

Fit Body Bootcamp of Plainwell now is open 5-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday.

During her years as a full-time mom, Bowman struggled to find a workout routine that provided her with her desired results, until she discovered Fit Body Boot Camp’s 30-minute group workouts. After the fitness center closed, she pursued business ownership and reopened the space to continue her fitness journey and help others do the same.

“When the gym closed, I was devasted,” Bowman said. “As a full-time mom, the 30-minute workouts offered by Fit Body Boot Camp really changed my life. I’m now excited to embark on this new journey and provide the community with a place where people not only feel comfortable but where they can reach their fitness goals in an effective way.”

The Plainwell location offers morning and evening sessions and aims to create an environment of a local, supportive family dedicated to the wellness of each other and themselves while increasing confidence and self-worth.

Coaches use low-risk, blended training exercises and minimal equipment to help members burn fat and tone muscles. The afterburn workouts use a combination of high intensity interval training (HIIT) and active rest training to help the body burn up to twice the fat and calories of traditional workouts in half the time and continue to burn for up to 36 hours post-session.

More information is on Fit Body Bootcamp’s website or by calling (269) 567-0889.