Recreational cannabis center opens in Sand Lake

New Standard Sand Lake, a new recreational-only cannabis provisionary, opened in Sand Lake on Jan. 23, making it the second New Standard cannabis dispensary in Michigan.

“Our team is dedicated to the communities where our cannabis businesses are located, and you’ll find New Standard Sand Lake to be no exception,” said Greg Maki, co-founder of New Standard Sand Lake. “I’m a firm believer that people should be able to buy cannabis close to where they live.”

“From Day 1, we set out to create a retail experience unlike any other for cannabis consumers,” said Howard Luckoff, CEO and a co-founder of New Standard. “We are looking forward to setting this new standard for the Sand Lake and all of our Michigan communities where we have stores planned.”

The store was renovated from the vacant West Michigan Snowmobile Museum building and will employ 15 people. The store carries a wide variety of cannabis products, from flower to concentrates, edibles and tinctures.

“We work with growers and processors across Michigan, and New Standard Sand Lake will be stocked with the top brands people are looking for,” Maki said.

All New Standard stores provide safe and tested cannabis for adults 21 and over with a government-issued photo ID. The store offers inside shopping as well as curbside online ordering from its website.

“Our team brings cannabis and community together to create a thoughtful, curated and comfortable environment where the cannabis connoisseur, the cannabis curious and everyone in between is able to come into our store and feel like we’re here for them,” Luckoff said.

New Standard opened its first cannabis provisioning center in April 2020 in Hazel Park. Budtenders are trained to educate consumers on the variety of cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, accessories and more available at the store.