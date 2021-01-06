SDABA launches match program for spending at area businesses

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Business Association (SDABA) Board and Consumers Energy announced the launch of the Our Town SDABA Bucks Program.

The program provides a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards/certificates purchased through the SDABA and doubles the amount shoppers can spend at SDABA businesses. If a customer spends $50, they will receive $100 to spend, for example.

A total of more than $20,000 is slated to be sold in the next few months and will have a Dec. 31 expiration date on all sold through this program, meaning direct business to the door of SDABA businesses.

This past December, more than $2,000 of SDABA Bucks were sold before the official start of the program Monday. Due to the already increased and anticipated sales of SDABA bucks, there will be a $300 purchase limit to consumers to “spread the wealth.”

SDABA bucks can be purchased by calling (269) 857-1626 or by email at info@saugatuckdouglas.com.

