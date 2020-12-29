Small business gives away $35K in scrubs to health care workers

A local apparel company said “Merry Christmas” to over 800 frontline workers with the gift of free scrubs this holiday season.

Battle Creek-based company The Right Scrubs and Professional Apparel Company said last week that it gave away more than $35,000 worth of scrubs to over 800 frontline health care workers at a drive-thru giveaway held from Dec. 3-10.

Instead of hosting its annual year-end sale this season as it does in other years, the company wanted to do something for the community that would have a greater impact.

The Right Scrubs and Professional Apparel Company planned to give away five pairs of scrubs to each health care worker who stopped by its Battle Creek storefront for a week. All the medical professionals had to do was show their employee badge to receive the free scrubs.

But instead of a few hundred people, over 800 medical and health care professionals showed up, backing up the parking lot with lines of cars all week.

“What started as an idea to help health care and medical professionals during these oh-so-trying times turned out to be a lot bigger of a deal. It was greater than we could have imagined,” said Sharon VanVranken, owner and CEO of The Right Scrubs and Professional Apparel Company.

“We received so many appreciative people telling us stories about what they’ve had to endure during this pandemic. Many of them went on to explain how crazy things have been, how tight their budgets were and how getting the free scrubs meant so much to them. As a local small business, it was great being able to impact the surrounding community in such a big way. Especially for those who are putting their own lives on the line for our health and safety every day.”