Social House reopens for lunch after hiring former B.O.B. staff

A downtown restaurant extended its hours after hiring former employees of The B.O.B. when it recently closed.

Social House said the additional staff members hired from The B.O.B. restaurant complex previously owned by The Gilmore Collection have allowed management to reopen Social House for lunch 11 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday and brunch 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

“We want the community to know us for our amazing food and cocktails. We have introduced a new menu for dinner and reopened for lunch,” said Mandi Sala, director of operations, Social House. “Our updated happy hour menu, cocktail list and new layout is enough for anyone to consider us their favorite after-work hangout.”

New management and the increase in staff allowed the downtown restaurant to offer:

Lunch Wednesday-Saturday and Sunday brunch

New lunch and dinner menus that include vegan options

New happy hour cocktail menu 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

New artwork in the form of a window installation completed by Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, with funds provided by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Established in 2019, Social House was named a recommended restaurant on Restaurant Guru in 2020 and 2021. The casual pub designed for all social gatherings offers new American fare, craft beer, custom cocktails, vegan options and a “welcoming environment in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids,” the restaurant said.

Social House is near the Fulton Street and Monroe Avenue intersection, across from Van Andel Arena on Ottawa Avenue, with parking in front of the entrance. It is within walking distance of the Arena Place Apartments and offers a special discount for Arena Place residents.

More about Social House is online.